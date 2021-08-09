Karan Johar on Why Salman Khan Agreed to Play Aman in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

When Karan said no this is what Salman told him, "Iss film ko karne ki liye paagal hona chahiye aur main wo pagal hoon (You have to be crazy to do this film and I am that person)". Salman plays the role of Kajol's fiance Aman in the movie.

Karan said he was shocked, and then went on to speak about the real reason Salman agreed to play a supporting character. "He heard the first half and said I would do the film. I got worried as I wondered if he thought I was offering him Shah Rukh's role. I told him, Sir aapka role aaya nahi abhi tak. Salman said the role is immaterial as he knows my father and is doing the film for him".