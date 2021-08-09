Karan Johar on Why Salman Khan Agreed to Play Aman in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Salman Khan and Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Karan Johar recently appeared as a guest in the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. He spoke about how Salman Khan came onboard Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. KJo recalled that three-four actors had refused to play the second lead to Shah Rukh Khan.
Karan added that at the party Salman asked him, "You did your shopping? (casting)".
When Karan said no this is what Salman told him, "Iss film ko karne ki liye paagal hona chahiye aur main wo pagal hoon (You have to be crazy to do this film and I am that person)". Salman plays the role of Kajol's fiance Aman in the movie.
Karan said he was shocked, and then went on to speak about the real reason Salman agreed to play a supporting character. "He heard the first half and said I would do the film. I got worried as I wondered if he thought I was offering him Shah Rukh's role. I told him, Sir aapka role aaya nahi abhi tak. Salman said the role is immaterial as he knows my father and is doing the film for him".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined