Kriti Sanon drops pics with Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun post national award win.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon won the prestigious National Film Award in the Best Actress category on 17 October, for her role in Mimi. Following her big win, Kriti took to social media to share some pictures with her co-winners from the awards ceremony.
She captioned her post on Instagram, "The feeling is not easy to describe in words.. Today will be one of the most memorable days of my life!"
National Awards winners Alia and Kriti shared a hug.
Allu Arjun and Kriti strike the Pushpa pose.
Alia, Allu, and Kriti posed for a picture together.
Kriti shared a selfie with singer Shreya Ghoshal.
Kriti with her Mimi co-star Pankaj Tripathi.
Karan Johar also clicked a selfie with Kriti.
Kriti Sanon with the President of India.
Kriti shared an adorable picture with her parents.
