Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat Share Pics From Their 'Unconventional' Haldi
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda took to social media to share pictures from their 'unconventional' haldi ceremony on 24 March. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on 15 March in Delhi, NCR.
In the pictures, Pulkit and Kriti could be seen smeared in multani mitti, instead of haldi. Explaining the reason behind this, Kriti wrote on Instagram, "Hamari haldi thodi unconventional thi (Our Haldi was a little unconventional). Haldi ki ek chutki (a teaspoon of Haldi) for Sagan in a pack of Multani mitti, created especially for pulkit and I, keeping our skin in mind coz bride and groom have to glow na. P.S. big props to the person who held me back while the others threw pulkit into the pool. I’m grateful!"
Pulkit and Kriti took to Instagram to share pictures from their Haldi ceremony.
The couple celebrated an 'unconventional' Haldi.
Instead of using Haldi, the couple used Multani mitti for the ceremony.
While Kriti chose an orange lehenga for the day, Pulkit complemented her look in a yellow kurta.
The couple also had a pool party.
Pulkit could be seen dancing with other guests at the ceremony.
The couple shared some candid photos from the ceremony.
In another picture, Pulkit could be seen planting a kiss on Kriti's forehead.
The couple's parents also took part in the celebration.
