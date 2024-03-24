Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat Share Pics From Their 'Unconventional' Haldi

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda took to social media to share pictures from their 'unconventional' haldi ceremony on 24 March. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on 15 March in Delhi, NCR.

In the pictures, Pulkit and Kriti could be seen smeared in multani mitti, instead of haldi. Explaining the reason behind this, Kriti wrote on Instagram, "Hamari haldi thodi unconventional thi (Our Haldi was a little unconventional). Haldi ki ek chutki (a teaspoon of Haldi) for Sagan in a pack of Multani mitti, created especially for pulkit and I, keeping our skin in mind coz bride and groom have to glow na. P.S. big props to the person who held me back while the others threw pulkit into the pool. I’m grateful!"