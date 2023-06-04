In Photos: A Moving Tale of Religious Tolerance in Kochi's Jew Town

Jew Town in Mattancherry is one of the many tourist spots in Kerala's Kochi – where old buildings, antique shops, clothing stalls, and bookstores are lined on either side. But it is the town's very name that sets it apart.

Jew Town was a settlement for the thousands of Jews who ended up on the Kochi coast while escaping persecution in European countries in the 1500s. The Jews who lived here were mostly Paradesi Jews (Foreign Jews).