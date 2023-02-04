Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Kiara Advani Waves at Paps as She Leaves for Jaisalmer for Her Wedding

Pics: Kiara Advani Waves at Paps as She Leaves for Jaisalmer for Her Wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot on Monday, 6 February.
Kiara Advani waves at paps as she leaves for Jaisalmer for her wedding.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot on Monday, 6 February. On Saturday, 4 February, Kiara was photographed at a private airport in Mumbai with her family as they left for Jaisalmer for the wedding.

As per reports, the wedding will take place at Suryagarh hotel.

Kiara Advani leaves for Jaisalmer for her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra on Saturday, 4 February.  

Kiara and Sidharth's wedding will take place on Monday, 6 February. 

Kiara and her family clicked at a private airport in Mumbai.



