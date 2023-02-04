Pics: Kiara Advani Waves at Paps as She Leaves for Jaisalmer for Her Wedding

Kiara Advani waves at paps as she leaves for Jaisalmer for her wedding.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot on Monday, 6 February. On Saturday, 4 February, Kiara was photographed at a private airport in Mumbai with her family as they left for Jaisalmer for the wedding.
As per reports, the wedding will take place at Suryagarh hotel.
Kiara Advani leaves for Jaisalmer for her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra on Saturday, 4 February.
Kiara and Sidharth's wedding will take place on Monday, 6 February.
Kiara and her family clicked at a private airport in Mumbai.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined