In Photos: Finding Home and Belonging in Kashmir's Leprosy Colony

Isa Balti, a 95-year-old from Kargil, spent most of his youth in the leper colony with his wife, Safiya. His journey began when he was cast out of his village for drinking from the same river that others used, triggering their fear and suspicion. Despite his unjust treatment, Isa found a home in the colony where he could live without stigma or discrimination. Isa had an unexpected twist to his story. The same person who had thrown him out of the village in Kargil was later diagnosed with leprosy and was also sent to the leper colony in Kashmir. When he arrived, none of the other residents were willing to accept him, likely recalling his harsh treatment of Isa. But Isa, demonstrating remarkable forgiveness and compassion, welcomed him with an open heart and cared for him.