In Photos: Kashmir Mourns Loss of Lives in Srinagar Boat Tragedy

At around 8am on Tuesday, 16 April, Firdousa Fayaz (45) left her home along with her twin sons Tahir Fayaz and Mudasir Fayaz (both 7) to drop them off at their school in the Batwara area of Srinagar city, Kashmir.

Firdousa used to accompany her kids to school every day as they had to cross the Jhelum River by boat, and this was the only way of reaching the school that was located on the opposite bank of the river.

The sky was cloudy as it had rained heavily for the last three days in Kashmir.