Kareena Kapoor Starts Shooting for Hansal Mehta’s Film In London; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share a glimpse of her new film. She took to Instagram to share a picture from the first day of shoot with Hansal Mehta. The film is yet-to-be titled and is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and will be a crim
She wrote in the post, "Day 1 Film number 67 or 68? Chalo guys let’s do this". She went on to tag Hansal and Ekta in the post. Kareena was seen wearing a black coat, braving the London cold. She also had a suitcase on the side and was facing the camera.
Kareena is all set to play the main protagonist in the new Hansal film. She will play the role of a detective in the film. However, not much is known about the film other than her job. Although, their is much anticipation about the gritty thriller.
