Pics: Sunny Deol Channels Tara Singh at Son Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are all set to tie the knot on 18 June.
Quint Entertainment
Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol arrive for Karan Deol's sangeet ceremony. 

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to get married to Drisha Acharya on 18 June. The couple's pre-wedding festivities have already begun at the Deol household. Several celebrities were spotted at Karan-Drisha's sangeet ceremony on Friday, 16 June, including Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, and Deanne Pandey among others.

Deanne Pandey at the sangeet ceremony. 

Bobby Deol's son Aryaman Deol at the event. 

Bobby Deol posed with his son. 

Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya looked stunning together. 

Abhay Deol arrived in a pink kurta. 

More celebs arrived at the sangeet ceremony. 

Sunny Deol channeled Tara Singh at the ceremony. 

Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya Deol. 

