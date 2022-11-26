In India's Oldest Town — Varanasi — Kabir’s Mysticism & Music Flows Along Ganga

Dhrupad expert & Benares Gharana vocalist Ashish Kumar Jaiswal at MKF 2022
Santosh Kumar, Zimisha Communications
Mann ke haare haar hai, mann ke jeete jeet. Kahey kabeer hari paiye, mann hi ki parteet.
Kabir Das was no ordinary saint. A Muslim mystic poet who lived in Varanasi during the 15th century left deep imprints on the cultural topography of India. His dohas pose as a handbook to life, his teachings relevant even 600 years after he walked the earth. Kabir represented the idea of India and his works captured the essence of the nation.
To commemorate his greatness and soak in his revolutionary spirit, a bevy of people from all walks of life united along the banks of Ganga at the Mahindra Kabira Festival (MKF) 2022 held between 18 and 20 November. Catch a few glimpses of what unravelled at this fest of oneness:
A Bird's eye view of the Kashi ghat
Miniature Painting by Shri Daya Shankar on display.
Abhishek Maharaj adjusting his sitar
A set of music lovers and enthusiasts vibing as the young artist serendes with his guitar
Ishara Puppet Theatre Group at Mahindra Kabira Festival
Ashish Kumar performing by the ghats of the mighty Ganga
Kamala Shankar performing at Guleriya Kothi next to the Ganges
The Evening Ganga Aarti: A Visual Treat
Audience during the Evening Music session at Shivala Ghat
Carnatic vocalist Sushma Soma addressing audience after her performance
