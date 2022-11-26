In India's Oldest Town — Varanasi — Kabir’s Mysticism & Music Flows Along Ganga

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In India's Oldest Town — Varanasi — Kabir’s Mysticism & Music Flows Along Ganga

Mahindra Kabira Festival(MKF) 2022 was held between 18 and 20 November to celebrate the spirit of Kabir and India
The Quint
Photos
Published:

Dhrupad expert & Benares Gharana vocalist Ashish Kumar Jaiswal at MKF 2022

|

Santosh Kumar, Zimisha Communications 

Dhrupad expert & Benares Gharana vocalist Ashish Kumar Jaiswal at MKF 2022

Mann ke haare haar hai, mann ke jeete jeet. Kahey kabeer hari paiye, mann hi ki parteet.

Kabir Das was no ordinary saint. A Muslim mystic poet who lived in Varanasi during the 15th century left deep imprints on the cultural topography of India. His dohas pose as a handbook to life, his teachings relevant even 600 years after he walked the earth. Kabir represented the idea of India and his works captured the essence of the nation.

To commemorate his greatness and soak in his revolutionary spirit, a bevy of people from all walks of life united along the banks of Ganga at the Mahindra Kabira Festival (MKF) 2022 held between 18 and 20 November. Catch a few glimpses of what unravelled at this fest of oneness:

A Bird's eye view of the Kashi ghat

Miniature Painting by Shri Daya Shankar on display.

Abhishek Maharaj adjusting his sitar

A set of music lovers and enthusiasts vibing as the young artist serendes with his guitar

Ishara Puppet Theatre Group at Mahindra Kabira Festival 

Ashish Kumar performing by the ghats of the mighty Ganga

Kamala Shankar performing at Guleriya Kothi next to the Ganges

The Evening Ganga Aarti: A Visual Treat

Audience during the Evening Music session at Shivala Ghat

Carnatic vocalist Sushma Soma  addressing audience after her performance

