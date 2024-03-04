Janhvi Kapoor Shares Inside Pics From Radhika-Anant's Pre-Wedding Bash

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Janhvi Kapoor Shares Inside Pics From Radhika-Anant's Pre-Wedding Bash

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities began on 1 March.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Janhvi Kapoor attended Radhika-Anant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor, along with her actor-sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor, joined the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Taking to Instagram on 4 March, the actor shared some unseen pictures from the three-day-long event, which kicked off on 1 March.

Janhvi Kapoor joined the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anan Ambani.

Janhvi also shared a picture of Anant and Radhika from a ceremony.

Janhvi also shared some stills from her performance at the event.

Janhvi also uploaded a candid photo with her sister Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor was also seen with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at the event.

Janhvi and Khushi twinned in pink as they posed with father Boney Kapoor.

Jahnvi and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra performed together for Radhika and Anant.

Janhvi also shared a picture with former cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

