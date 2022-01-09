In Photos: White Blanket of Snow Covers Kashmir Valley

Normal life was thrown out of gear as the Kashmir Valley was hit by fresh snowfall on Saturday, 8 January.
(Photo: Muneeb-Ul-Islam)
Normal life was thrown out of gear as the Kashmir Valley was hit by
fresh snowfall on Saturday, 8 January. While the plains of Jammu witnessed heavy rains, people were forced to stay indoors without electricity as road links were snapped at many places.
The Kashmir Valley was hit by a fresh snowfall on Saturday, 8 January.
While the plains of Jammu witnessed heavy rains, people were forced to stay indoors without electricity as road links were snapped at many places.
Meanwhile, flight operations were disrupted at the Srinagar airport due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility.
While two to three inches of snow had accumulated in Srinagar by daybreak, the hilly areas of the valley received snowfall between one feet and three feet.
Normal life was thrown out of gear as the Kashmir Valley was hit by
fresh snowfall on Saturday, 8 January.
While the plains of Jammu witnessed heavy rains, people were forced to stay indoors without electricity as road links were snapped at many places.
The weatherman has forecast more snowfall in the next few hours and
has issued an orange color weather warning.
A white blanket covered Kashmir as all parts of the valley received
moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of roads.
While two to three inches of snow had accumulated in Srinagar by daybreak, the hilly areas of the valley received snowfall between one feet and three feet.
Earlier the weatherman had issued an orange warning for 8 January.
Snowfall
began late on Friday night in most parts of Kashmir and just after
midnight in Srinagar city.
A white blanket covered Kashmir as all parts of the valley received
moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of roads.
There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution:
green, which means no action, yellow (situation to be watched),
orange (government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather) and red (action needed by the agencies).
The MeT (Meteorological) Department Official said the weather system may affect surface and air transportation, mainly on Saturday. “It may cause an avalanche/landslide in vulnerable spots.”
While two to three inches of snow had accumulated in Srinagar by daybreak, the hilly areas of the valley received snowfall between one feet and three feet.
While the plains of Jammu witnessed heavy rains, people were forced to stay indoors without electricity as road links were snapped at many places.
Kashmir is presently under the grip of a 40-day long harshest period of
winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from 21 December. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long
‘Chilla Bachha’.
An auto moves in Kashmir Valley amid the snowfall