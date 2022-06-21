In Photos: Yoga Enthusiasts Across World Celebrate International Day of Yoga

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrate International Yoga Day on Tuesday in Mysuru.
(Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)
Thousands of yoga enthusiasts from across the world on Tuesday, 21 June, took part in mass yoga sessions to mark the 8th International Yoga Day as the celebrations returned to an in-person format after over two years following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yoga is now a "way a life", said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech on the occasion of 8th International Yoga Day on Tuesday, 21 June.
"We have to know yoga as well as live it," he continued.
Yoga day has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, to spread awareness about the multitude benefits of Yoga and the impact it has on the lives of people who practise it. PM Modi had proposed the concept in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014, after which the UNGA officially declared 21 June as 'The International Yoga Day'.
President Ram Nath Kovind practising Yoga on Tuesday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrating Yoga Day in Mysuru.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with deputy CM Manish Sisodia meditating on Yoga Day.
A mass yoga session at the Thyagaraj Stadium to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi.
Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police celebrating International Day Of Yoga.
Indian cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav celebrating Yoga Day.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath doing a Yoga asana.
Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi performs yoga during a yoga session on the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga, at Vivekanand Kendra ground in Kanyakumari.
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar participating in the Yoga Day event at Purana Qila, New Delhi.
Boxing gold medalist Nikhat Zareen spreading awareness about the benefits of yoga.
People perform yoga during a yoga session on the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga, at Sun temple, in Modhera of Mehsana district,
Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel doing the butterfly pose.
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel with their sniffer dogs during a yoga session, on the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga, at Suchetgarh border post, in Jammu on Tuesday.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma practising Yoga in Dibrugarh, Assam.
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai at Mahabalipuram.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meditates at a Yoga event at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Prisoners during a yoga session on the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga, at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail in Jabalpur.