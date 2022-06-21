International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Secrets For Good Health From a Yoga Master

On International Yoga Day 2022 FIT spoke to Grand Master Akshar, a yoga master and the founder of Akshar Yoga Academy.

We've already covered the scientific evidence that supports yoga as a complementary or alternative form of therapy for many disorders.

The roots and branches of Yoga, though, grow far beyond just the physical benefits. Apart from physical health, mental relaxation, and improved psychospiritual outlooks on life, yoga provides a rounded approach to health that many other forms of exercise lack.