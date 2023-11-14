Inside Pics From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Annual Diwali Party in Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas held a Diwali party in Los Angeles.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a Diwali party for their close friends and family in Los Angeles. Several pictures from the party surfaced on social media. In the photos, Priyanka was seen wearing a stunning red-and-white lehenga, while Nick complemented her look with a floral jacket over his white kurta-pyjama.
