Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Speaks About Mistakes She Made as a Parent

She added, “We weren’t worried, because she was staying with family. But she was a teenager, and it’s important to spend time with parents at that age. It isn’t easy for relatives to understand a child of that age like her parents can. And it isn’t easy to take care of someone else’s child. Hormones are running wild at that age, you have to be really careful. She left at the age of 12, she returned when she was 15 or 16.”

Madhu told the publication that Priyanka started preparing for her boards as soon as she came to India. “I didn’t spend much time with her, she was closer with her father. Priyanka was beloved. She was the first girl in the family, and everybody loved her. I often regret the steps I took. She was four or five years old when she snapped at her father. I realised that these were the same words I’d use on her, and it made me doubt my parenting. Perhaps I wasn’t doing the right things. And when she was seven, I put her in a boarding school without my husband’s approval, without my family’s approval. I didn’t counsel Priyanka either. Those four years were very tough… But neither of my children have accused me of abandoning them."