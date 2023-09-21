Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Inside Kareena Kapoor's Late Night B'day Celebration With Sister Karisma Kapoor

Inside Kareena Kapoor's Late Night B'day Celebration With Sister Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor took to social media to share a bunch of pictures with Kareena Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor celebrated her 43rdbirthday with sister Karisma Kapoor.

Actor Kareena Kapoor celebrates her 43rd birthday on Thursday, 21 September. To mark the occasion, the Jaane Jaan actor's sister, Karisma Kapoor, joined her for a late-night birthday celebration on Wednesday.

Karisma took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the night. Sharing a picture of her sister with the cake, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my lifeline".

Kareena posed for a picture as she cut her birthday cake.

Karisma also shared a picture of the delicious-looking cake.

Karisma and Kareena both twinned in kurtas.

The Kapoor sisters took a bunch of pictures together.

