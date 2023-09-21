Inside Kareena Kapoor's Late Night B'day Celebration With Sister Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor celebrated her 43rdbirthday with sister Karisma Kapoor.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Kareena Kapoor celebrates her 43rd birthday on Thursday, 21 September. To mark the occasion, the Jaane Jaan actor's sister, Karisma Kapoor, joined her for a late-night birthday celebration on Wednesday.
Karisma took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the night. Sharing a picture of her sister with the cake, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my lifeline".
Kareena posed for a picture as she cut her birthday cake.
Karisma also shared a picture of the delicious-looking cake.
Karisma and Kareena both twinned in kurtas.
The Kapoor sisters took a bunch of pictures together.
