Jaane Jaan Trailer: Kareena Kapoor Turns Murder Suspect In Sujoy Ghosh’s Film

The film's trailer gives you a glimpse into all the mysterious happenings in Kalimpong, the town the story is based in. Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma) seem to navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other.

Talking about the trailer launch of the film, Director and Writer, Sujoy Ghosh says, “I am so excited that the audiences finally get to see a glimpse of Jaane Jaan, a film extremely close to my heart. Set in Kalimpong the film sees a love story, a criminal investigation, a budding attraction, mastermind plotting and the will to do anything for love. Essayed by my dream cast of Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay, all in roles so different from what they have been seen in before. On 21st September, this film will be yours, across the world you’ll get to see this thriller come to life and I cannot wait to see what you think!"

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan says, “I am so excited the trailer is finally yours to see! This is the first time audiences will see me in a thriller, playing something gritty like this. Jaane Jaan was a script that I had to say YES to the first time I heard of it. I have always told Sujoy the USP of this film is its cast and I had a superb time working with Jaideep and Vijay. I cant wait for Netflix audiences to enjoy Jaane Jaan."

The film is all set to release on 21 September.