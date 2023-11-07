Alia-Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan in Inside Pics From Raha's Birthday Party

Inside pics from Raha's birthday party.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha celebrated her first birthday on 6 November. The couple welcomed their daughter in November last year.
To mark the special occasion, the couple hosted a fun party for their close friends and family. Raha's grandmothers, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, shared a glimpse of the celebration on social media.
Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor arrived for Raha's birthday.
Soni Razdan shared a picture from the celebration.
Grandmothers Neetu and Soni posed together.
Alia and Ranbir arranged cookies with Raha's name written on it.
Alia and Ranbir posed with chef and his team who prepared the food for their daughter's birthday.
Shaheen also shared a picture from her niece's birthday party.
The decoration included a giant 1 with orange balloons.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)