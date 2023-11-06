Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan Wish Granddaughter Raha on Her 1st Birthday

Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan wish granddaughter Raha on her first birthday
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha celebrates her first birthday on 6 November. The couple welcomed their daughter in November last year.
To mark the special occasion, Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, and Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, took to social media to wish their granddaughter.
Sharing a post on her Instagram story, Soni wrote, "Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can't believe it's already been a whole year! Happy birthday darling Raha. Happy birthday to you."
Have a look:
Neetu reshared daughter Riddhima's story on her Instagram. It read, "...and just like that she turned 1. Happy 1st birthday my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back..."
Shaheed, Alia's sister also posted a photo with the caption, "Time flies when you’re having fun. Happy Birthday my bean - there is no greater joy than loving you."
