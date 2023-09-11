'Incredible Weekend': Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics From Nick Jonas' Concert

Priyanka Chopra shares pics from Nick Jonas' concert.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra is currently touring with the Jonas Brothers. The global icon Priyanka Chopra shared some lovely pictures from the tour. Earlier, Nick Jonas was seen serenading Priyanka as she watched on in a viral video.
Priyanka and Nick twinned in black for the concert.
Priyanka also shared an adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie.
In another picture, Priyanka could be seen enjoying her husband's music concert.
