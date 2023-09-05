Watch: Nick Jonas Serenades Priyanka Chopra at his Austin Concert

Nick Jonas Serenades Priyanka Chopra at his Austin Concert
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra is currently touring with the Jonas Brothers for their concert. The Hollywood couple were spotted having a lovely time at one of their concerts. Nick Jonas was seen serenading Priyanka as she watched on.
Multiple videos of Nick singing as Priyanka watches on have been circulating on the internet. The singer-songwriter sang 'Love Her' and 'When You Look Me In The Eyes.'
In one of the videos, Nick can be seen looking at Priyanka as he sings his popular songs. Priyanka is wearing a mini white dress as her husband serenades her.
Take a look:
Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018. The couple have a daughter together, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Prime Video's Citadel which starred Richard Madden in the lead.
