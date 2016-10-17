In Pics: Tata’s Grand Mansions Offer A Glimpse of a Bygone World

With Mumbai’s iconic Royal Opera House set to re-open after six years of laborious renovation, we’re in the mood for some more delectable history.

To that end, Quint Lens presents a handful of photographs from the several hundreds stored in the Tata Central Archives, Pune, of properties built, owned, rented and maintained by the rich industrial family of the Tatas between 1822 and 1965.

While most of the buildings featured are in Pune, several classic landmarks are in Mumbai and even France, meant for parties and respite from the Indian summer.