In Photos: Priyanka Gandhi’s Moments With Her Family & More
Priyanka Gandhi turned 49 on 12 January and here is a compilation of rare photos of the Gandhi family.
Rishika Baruah
Here are some of the best photos of Priyanka Gandhi, the newly appointed Congress general secretary. | (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@PriyankaGandhi.in)
(This article has been republished from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Priyanka Gandhi’s birthday. It was first published on 10 March 2016.)
Priyanka Gandhi was appointed Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (East), on Wednesday, 23 January, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
While the Gandhi family’s daughter, is no who stranger to paparazzi, she also has several Facebook pages named after her. One of these pages, has been posting rare, archival photos of her and her family.
The Quint curates some of the best photos from the Facebook page.
Priyanka With Her Children Rehan and Maraya
Priyanka with her daughter Maraya. The cover-photo of Priyanka’s Facebook page with her son Rehan.
Priyanka With Her Mother Sonia
Priyanka posted this mother-daughter photograph on Sonia Gandhi’s birthday. Wedding anniversary selfie with Robert Vadra.
The Rahul-Priyanka Duo
A childhood picture of Rahul & Priyanka.
From the Family Archives
Priyanka shared this intimate photograph with grandmother Indira Gandhi on 8 February. Family photo with father Rajiv Gandhi. Little Priyanka and Rahul seen here with Indira, Rajiv & Sonia Gandhi and estranged Sanjay & Maneka Gandhi.
Priyanka’s Political Sojourn
Priyanka on the campaign trail.A much younger Priyanka.Priyanka Gandhi greeted by party workers on her birthday.
Rare Photos of the Gandhi Family
Sonia Gandhi with husband and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.A rare photo of Rajiv Gandhi with Indira Gandhi. A rare photo of Sonia Gandhi with Indira Gandhi.