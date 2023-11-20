In Pics: Tabu, Ashutosh Gowariker Attend Sanjay Gadhvi's Last Rites

Tabu & Others Attend Sanjay Gadhvi's Last Rites
Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, 19 November. He was 56 at the time of his passing. The last rites being held on 20 November observed the presence of Bollywood celebrities including Sonu Nigam, Tabu and Ashutosh Gowariker.
Tabu was among the first to attend the funeral.
Ashutosh Gowariker was present.
Others also turned up to observe the last rites.
The director passed away after suffering from a heart attack.
