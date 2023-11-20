Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Tabu, Ashutosh Gowariker Attend Sanjay Gadhvi's Last Rites

In Pics: Tabu, Ashutosh Gowariker Attend Sanjay Gadhvi's Last Rites

Director Sanjay Gadhvi known for 'Dhoom' and 'Dhoom 2' passed away on Sunday.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Tabu & Others Attend Sanjay Gadhvi's Last Rites

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tabu &amp; Others Attend Sanjay Gadhvi's Last Rites </p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, 19 November. He was 56 at the time of his passing. The last rites being held on 20 November observed the presence of Bollywood celebrities including Sonu Nigam, Tabu and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Tabu was among the first to attend the funeral. 

Ashutosh Gowariker was present. 

Others also turned up to observe the last rites. 

The director passed away after suffering from a heart attack. 

Also ReadArjun Kapoor: Working with Ashutosh Gowarikar has been a dream

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT