In Pics: Suhana Khan Becomes Brand Ambassador For This New York-based Brand

In Pics: Suhana Khan Dazzles In Red at Mumbai Event
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan become the brand ambassador of the New York-based beauty brand, Maybelline. Suhana was spotted at the event wearing all red. Ananya Birla was also present at the event. Suhana will also be making her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's next The Archies.
Take a look at some of the pictures from the launch event:
Suhana Khan looked beautiful in red.
Ananya Birla looked pretty in her pink ensemble.
Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla and others are all smiles for the photos.
Suhana Khan become the brand ambassador of Maybelline.
