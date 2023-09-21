In Pics: SRK Visits Lalbaugcha Raja with AbRam to Seek Ganpati Bappa's Blessings

SRK Visits Lalbaugcha Raja with AbRam to Seek Ganpati Bappa's Blessings
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with his son AbRam and manager Pooja Dadlani. The photos are going viral on the internet.
The ace actor had previous shared a social media post welcoming Ganpati bappa home and he was also spotted at the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Shah Rukh Khan visited Lalbaugcha Raja.
He was accompanied by his son AbRam.
The duo looked happy as the went to seek blessings from Bappa.
