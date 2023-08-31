In Pics: SRK, Vijay Sethupathi & Priyamani Attend 'Jawan' Music Launch Event
(Photo Courtesy: PR)
Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Jawan is all set to release on 7 September. To commence the promotional events for the film the makers held the first on-ground event in Chennai. The event saw Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Atlee and others. King Khan was also spotted grooving to the beats of his new songs with his co-stars.
The audio launch event for the film was held at the Sri Sairam Engineering College.
Priyamani, SRK dance to the beats of their new songs from Jawan.
Vijay Sethupathi and Anirudth Ravichander.
Vijay Sethupathi is all smiles for the photos.
Anirudth Ravichander is the film's music composer.
Atlee and wife are all smiles at the event.
SRK attended the event in style.
SRK looked dapper in his casual look.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)