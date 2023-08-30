Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives in Style For Jawan's Music Launch Event in Chennai

Shah Rukh Khan arrives for Jawan's music launch event.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan's new film Jawan is all set to release on 7 September. As the release date for the film inches closer the makers held the first on-ground event in Chennai. The music launch event for the film was held at the Sri Sairam Engineering College.
The action-packed entertainer also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles.
Shah Rukh Khan arrives for Jawan's music launch event in Chennai.
Shah Rukh kisses Anirudh Ravichander.
Jawan's director Atlee and Vijay Sethupathi arrive at the event.
Hundreds of fans cheer for Shah Rukh as he arrives in Chennai.
Vijay Sethupathi with music composer Anirudh at the event.
