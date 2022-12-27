In Pics: Sonakshi Sinha, Tabu & Others Turn Heads At Salman Khan's Birthday Bash

Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Sonakshi Sinha at the birthday party.
(Photos: Viral Bhayani)
Salman Khan turns 57 on 27 December 2022. His birthday party was a grand affair which was attended by the film fraternity. From Sonakshi Sinha to Kartik Aaryan, many Bollywood celebs turned up to wish and celebrate with the popular actor. The party took place in Ayush Sharma's residence and all the celebs were all smiles for the media.
Here's a glimpse at Salman cutting cake at his birthday party:
Siddhant Chaturvedi at the birthday bash.
Abhimanyu Dasani wore all black for the party.
Sohail and Arbaaz Khan also attended the lavish birthday bash.
Angad Bedi opted for a bomber jacket for the event.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also opted for a black ensemble.
Salman Khan turns 57 this year.
Tabu looked stunning in her black outfit.
Sonakshi Sinha looked chic in her black ensemble.
Katrik Aaryan looked his casual best.
