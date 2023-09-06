'Sukhee' Trailer: Shilpa Shetty Breaks Free From Her Mundane Life of a Housewife

Shilpa Shetty in a still from Sukhee.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The makers of Shilpa Shetty's upcoming film, Sukhee, unveiled its official trailer on Wednesday, 6 September. Helmed by debutant director Sonal Joshi, the film also stars Amit Sadh, Chaitanya Chaudhary, Kiran Kumar, and Kusha Kapila in key roles.
The trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of Sukhee, a dedicated housewife (played by Shilpa), whose world revolves around her family. However, her life soon takes an unexpected turn when she's invited to her school's reunion in Delhi, where a thrilling adventure awaits her.
Sharing the trailer with her fans on social media, Shilpa wrote, "Get ready to experience the joy of being Sukhee! #SukheeTrailer Out Now!"
Have a look at the trailer here:
Sukhee is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. The film will hit the big screens on 22 September.
