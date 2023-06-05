'What A Dream': Priyanka Chopra Posts New Pics From Beyonce's Concert

Priyanka Chopra & Mom Madhu Chopra Have a Fun Time at Beyonce Concert
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra recently attended Beyonce's concert. The global star then went on to share some pictures from the show. She wrote in the caption, "I dream it, I work hard. I grind 'til I own it, I twirl on them haters - Beyoncé Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls @tam2cul @drmadhuakhourichopra So glad you could finally see it @neeshnation #blueivy was amazing dancers we’re Thank you #JayZ and Queen @beyonce for the incredible hospitality. Thank you @nickjonas for the most memorable night! Love u baby #renaissanceworldtour."
Priyanka Chopra attended Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour in London.
Madhu Chopra dances to the beats of Beyonce's songs.
Priyanka thanked Nick Jonas for the memorable night.
Priyanka wrote, "What a woman and what a night."
Priyanka took a quick selfie for her post.
Priyanka attended the concert with her 'main girls', Madhu Chopra and Tamanna Dutt.
