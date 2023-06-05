Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'What A Dream': Priyanka Chopra Posts New Pics From Beyonce's Concert

Priyanka Chopra attended Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour in London.
Priyanka Chopra & Mom Madhu Chopra Have a Fun Time at Beyonce Concert

Priyanka Chopra recently attended Beyonce's concert. The global star then went on to share some pictures from the show. She wrote in the caption, "I dream it, I work hard. I grind 'til I own it, I twirl on them haters - Beyoncé Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls @tam2cul @drmadhuakhourichopra So glad you could finally see it @neeshnation #blueivy was amazing dancers we’re Thank you #JayZ and Queen @beyonce for the incredible hospitality. Thank you @nickjonas for the most memorable night! Love u baby #renaissanceworldtour."

Priyanka Chopra attended Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour in London.

Madhu Chopra dances to the beats of Beyonce's songs. 

Priyanka thanked Nick Jonas for the memorable night. 

Priyanka wrote, "What a woman and what a night."

Priyanka took a quick selfie for her post. 

Priyanka attended the concert with her 'main girls', Madhu Chopra and Tamanna Dutt.

