In Pics: Neha Dhupia, Mandira Bedi & Others Dazzle at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

Neha Dhupia, Mandira Bedi & Others Dazzle at Lakme Fashion Week 2023
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Lakme Fashion Week started started Thursday, 9 March. This premier fashion and life style event is all set to last for four days. Manish Malhotra is also set to showcase his designs during the show. On the first day, we saw Neha Dhupia turn show stopper for INIFD Launchpad . While Mandira Bedi, Konkona Sen Sharma and others turned heads as well.
Take a look at the picture:
Mandira Bedi looked gorgeous in a silver saree.
Sheeba Chaddha stunned in white.
Sonali Bendre looked beautiful in her indo-western ensemble.
Konkona Sen Sharma looked effortless in a blue saree.
Celebs looked stunning at the Lakme Fashion Week.
Neha Dhupia turned heads at the Lakme Fashion Week.
