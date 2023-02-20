In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Celebrate Anissa Malhotra's Godh Bharai

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Celebrate Anissa Malhotra's Godh Bharai.
(Photo: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and many others celebrated Armaan Jain’s wife Anissa Malhotra Godh Bharai (baby shower) on Sunday, 19 February. The happy couple were all smiles for the pictures. Anissa wore a beautiful blue suit while her husband looked dashing in white.
Check out the pictures here:
Anissa Malhotra and Armaan Jain looked happy in the photos.
Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and many others were in attendance.
Mom-to-be poses with Akanksha Malhotra.
A family photo of all those who were at the baby shower.
Neetu Singh also took to her Instagarm to share some pics from the baby shower.
