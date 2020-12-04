In Pics: India This Week

From farmers’ protests to Gurpurab celebrations, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
The Quint
Photos
Published:
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members sit on a road, as protestors attempt to cross a police barricade at Ghazipur border during their Delhi Chalo march against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Saturday, 28 November, 2020. | (Photo: PTI)
Enhanced security to stop farmers during their protest against the new farm laws, at Delhi-Meerut Expressway, in New Delhi, Friday, 4 December, 2020
Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers celebrate their partys lead in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election in Hyderabad, Friday, 4 December, 2020.Southern Naval officers demonstrate to mark Navy Day, in Kochi, Friday, 4 December, 2020. A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote during the third phase of DDC elections, at a polling station in Ganderbal area of Central Kashmir, Friday, 4 December, 2020Police use water cannons and barricades to stop Youth Congress workers who were marching towards Haryana CM Manohar Lals residence in protest over new farm laws, in Chandigarh, Wednesday, 2 December, 2020.A bulldozer moves over the seized liquor bottles, worth Rs 2 crores (approx), in Surat, Wednesday, 2 December, 2020.UP CM Yogi Adityanath poses with the bulls statue at the BSE during the listing ceremony of Lucknow Nagar Nigam bonds at the exchange, in Mumbai, Wednesday, 2 December, 2020Singer Udit Narayan son Aditya Narayan during his wedding ceremony amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in Mumbai, Tuesday, 1 December, 2020.Sex workers light candles to pay tribute to victims of AIDS, on World AIDS Day, in Sangli, Tuesday, 1 December, 2020. Farmers stage a protest at Singhu border during their Delhi Chalo march against the Centres new farm laws, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 1 December, 2020.Actor-turned politician Urmila Matondkar after joining Shiv Sena in presence of party President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray in Mumbai.Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members sit on a road, as protestors attempt to cross a police barricade at Ghazipur border during their Delhi Chalo march against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Saturday, 28 November, 2020.A devotee takes a holy dip in a pond near the illuminated Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on the occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, in New Delhi, Monday, 30 November, 2020. Illuminated Kashi Ghat during Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit on the occasion of Dev Deepawali festival, in Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visis the Zydus Biotech Park to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, 28 November, 2020.A young boy holds a flag as security personnel stand guard, during the Delhi Chalo protest march by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Saturday, 28 November, 2020.Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth addresses a press conference to announce the launch of his political party in January 2021, in Chennai, Thursday, 3 December, 2020.