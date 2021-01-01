In Pics: India This Week

From New Year celebrations to farmer protests in the biting Delhi winter, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
A young woman with painted hands poses for a photograph on the eve of New Year 2021, in Amritsar, Thursday, 31 December. | (Photo: PTI)
Devotees maintain social distance as they offer prayers inside a Church on the first day of the New Year, in Ahmedabad, Friday, 1 January.Napier bridge gets dynamic lighting system to mark new yer celebration ,in Chennai, Thursday, 31 December.
A group of nomadic shepherds from Rajasthan state sit near a bonfire to warm themselves on a cold winter morning, on the outskirts of New Delhi, Friday, 1 Jan. Muslim volunteers assist in serving langar to farmers at Singhu border during their sit-in protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi, Friday, 1 January.Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash have food with farmers representatives during a meeting over new farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Wednesday, 30 December.Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of BARC India, produced at Killa Court in connection with Television Rating Points (TRP) scam, in Mumbai, on Wednesday, 30 December.West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during a meeting with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly at Raj Bhawan, in Kolkata, Sunday, 27 December.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tries her hand at cooking on a chullha as she visits a tribal village at Shantiniketan in Birbhum district, Wednesday, 30 Decmber.A medic demonstrates administration of COVAXIN, an Indian government-backed experimental COVID-19 vaccine, to a health worker during its trials, at the Urban Primary Health Centre at Tezpur in Sonitpur district, Assam, Tuesday, 29 Decmber, 2020. Dry run has been conducted successfully in four states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab.A farmer sleeps near a bonfire during a protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Wednesday, 30 December. Supporters and members of LGBT community during Karnataka Queer Pride rally 2020, in Bengaluru, Sunday, 27 December.A Nihang performs during farmers ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Monday, 28 December.Coronasur, a coronavirus theme based effigy made by the residents of Girgaon, in Mumbai, Thursday, 31 December.People form a human chain in a formation that reads 2021 on the New Years eve, in Shimla, Thursday, 31 December.