In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Stuns In Silver Hooded Gown at Cannes Red Carpet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes 2023 gown was from the label Sophie Couture.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Stuns In Silver Hooded Gown at Cannes 2023

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

On 18 May, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet in a lavish silver gown by Sophie Couture. The actor stunned in a lightweight aluminium detailed gown with a signature cinched corset. It was difficult to miss the oversized hood and bow which completed the look.

Aishwarya Rai is a Cannes red carpet veteran. 

She opted for a gown by Sophie Couture. 

The actor was all smiles for the photos. 

The actor opted for a simple look with minimal accessories. 

The gown was complete with aluminium details and a cinched corset. 

