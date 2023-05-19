In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Stuns In Silver Hooded Gown at Cannes Red Carpet

In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Stuns In Silver Hooded Gown at Cannes 2023
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On 18 May, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet in a lavish silver gown by Sophie Couture. The actor stunned in a lightweight aluminium detailed gown with a signature cinched corset. It was difficult to miss the oversized hood and bow which completed the look.
Aishwarya Rai is a Cannes red carpet veteran.
She opted for a gown by Sophie Couture.
The actor was all smiles for the photos.
The actor opted for a simple look with minimal accessories.
The gown was complete with aluminium details and a cinched corset.
