Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns in a Shimmery Green Dress By Valentino

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Stuns in a Green Valentino Dress in Her 1st Look.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look from the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is finally out. The actor has been a regular at Cannes and has also served on the prestigious jury panel in previous years.
On 18 may, several pictures of Aishwarya's first look from the festival surfaced on the internet, wherein the Ponniyin Selvan actor can be seen dressed in a shimmery green outfit by Valentino.
Aishwarya Rai looks stunning in green in her first look from Cannes.
Aishwarya wore a shimmery green dress with cape sleeves by Valentino.
The actor paired her dress with transparent nails and silver heels.
Aishwarya complimented her look with minimal golden jewellery.
