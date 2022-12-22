In Photos: Sanya Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar Attend Filmfare OTT Awards

Sanya Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
The Filmfare OTT Awards were held in Mumbai on 21 December 2022. The big winners for the event were Abhay Pannu's Rocket Boys, starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in the lead. The award ceremony was graced by many from the film industry. From Vidya Balan to Sanya Malhotra, many actors turned heads while attending the prestigious event.
Bhumi Pednekar at Filmfare OTT Awards.
Sanya Malhotra looks stunning in red at the awards ceremony.
Surveen Chawla looked stunning in her jumpsuit.
Vidya Balan and Siddhrath Roy Kapur also attended the awards.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui also attended the award ceremony.
Sanjay Kapoor opted for a simple ensemble for the event.
Abhimanyu Dasani wore a dark blue ensemble.
Shriya Pilgoankar choose to wear black for the event.
Konkona Sharma wore a saree for the award ceremony.
Shobhita Dhulipala wore red for the event.
Kritika Kamra wore a black gown for the event.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)