Filmfare OTT Awards Winners: 'Rocket Boys', 'Tabbar', 'Panchayat' Win Big

Abhay Pannu's Rocket Boys, starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in the lead, won big at the Filmfare OTT Awards, that was held in Mumbai. The series won a total of 8 awards including Best Series and Best Director. Tabbar and Gullak season 3 also took home major awards.

Abhishek Bachchan went on to win the Best Actor, Web Original Film (male) award for his film Dasvi. Taapsee won the award in the female category for Looop Lapeta.

Here's the complete winners list: