In Photos: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor Look Stunning at 'The Archies' Wrap Party

The cast of The Archies at the wrap party
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The shoot for the highly anticipated film The Archies came to an end a few days ago. The cast and crew of the film checked into the film's warp party on 20 December 2023. The film stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.
Suhana choose to wear a red dress while Khush opted for a black number. The entire cast was all smiles for the pictures.
The cast of 'The Archies' with director, Zoya Akhtar.
Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina attend the wrap party.
Yuvraj Menda with Suhana Khan and Kushi Kapoor.
Dot, another important cast member of the film, choose to wear a saree for the party.
Zoya Akhtar looked stunning in her black and white ensemble.
