In Photos: Singer Sanam Puri Ties the Knot With Girlfriend Zuchobeni Tungoe

Singer Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe are now officially married.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Singer Sanam Puri, lead vocalist-composer of the Indian pop rock band Sanam, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, singer Zuchobeni Tungoe, on 12 January.
The couple's dreamy wedding ceremony was reportedly a mix of Punjabi traditions and Naga rituals, which took place in Nagaland. Several pictures and videos from their wedding have surfaced on social media.
Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe tied the knot in Nagaland.
The couple exchanged rings during their Christian wedding ceremony.
Sanam and Zuchobeni's wedding was reportedly a mix of Punjabi traditions and Naga rituals.
The couple looked perfect on their big day.
Sanam and Zuchobeni exchanged vows in the presence of their friends and family.
