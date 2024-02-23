In Photos: SRK, Varun Dhawan, Sid Malhotra Perform at WPL Opening Ceremony

WPL 2024 team captains with Shah Rukh Khan during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024
(Photo: BCCI)
Anjum Chopra and Sanjana Ganesan during a broadcaster chat before the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024
Siddharth Malhotra performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024
Siddharth Malhotra performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024
Siddharth Malhotra performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024
Kartik Aryan performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024
Kartik Aryan performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024
Tiger Shroff performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024
Shahid Kapoor performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024
Varun Dhawan performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024
Shah Rukh Khan performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024
Shah Rukh Khan performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024
WPL 2024 team captains with Shah Rukh Khan during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024
WPL 2024 team captains, WPL officials and Bollywood actors during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024