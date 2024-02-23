Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: SRK, Varun Dhawan, Sid Malhotra Perform at WPL Opening Ceremony

In Photos: SRK, Varun Dhawan, Sid Malhotra Perform at WPL Opening Ceremony

In photos: SRK led a star-studded field of Bollywood actors who performed during the opening ceremony of 2024 WPL
The Quint
Photos
Published:

WPL 2024 team captains with Shah Rukh Khan during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024

|

(Photo: BCCI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>WPL 2024 team captains with Shah Rukh Khan during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Anjum Chopra and Sanjana Ganesan during a broadcaster chat before the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024

Siddharth Malhotra performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024

Siddharth Malhotra performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024

Siddharth Malhotra performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024

Kartik Aryan performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024

Kartik Aryan performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Shroff performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024

Shahid Kapoor performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024

Varun Dhawan performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024

Shah Rukh Khan performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024

Shah Rukh Khan performs during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024

WPL 2024 team captains with Shah Rukh Khan during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024

WPL 2024 team captains, WPL officials and Bollywood actors during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2024 held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 23 Feb 2024

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT