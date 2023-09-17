Atlee Says He Will 'Definitely' Make Jawan 2 If This Happens

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Atlee's film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan has been a raging sensation at the box office. The film has managed to cross the 700 crore mark worldwide within 10 days of its release. The historical feat has left fans and celebrities in complete awe of the film. To celebrate the film's success, the makers held a press conference to talk about the film and thank the audience for showing the film so much love. Atlee, in a recent interview also opened up about the possibility of a Jawan sequel.
Atlee revealed in the recent interview with Pinkvilla, "See every film of mine has such kind of [open] ending. I never thought of doing a sequel to any of my films. I gave an open arc to it and if something strong comes to me, definitely I will come up with it (sequel). Let’s see."
He also spoke about the possibility of making a film with Vijay and SRK. He said:
When asked if their coming together would mean Rs 1500 crore at the box office, he smiled to add, “It should do more than that."
Jawan stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in leads as well. The film release on 7 September.
