In Photos: Rituparna Sengupta Visits Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' LA Home

Rituparna Sengupta Visits Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' LA home
(Photo: Instagram)
Rituparna Sengupta in her latest Instagram post shared pictures from her visit to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Los Angeles home where she met her mother, Madhu Chopra and Nick. Nick's father was also present during the visit. The fans were dismayed by the fact that Priyanka wasn't around during the visit.
The actor wrote in her post, "Thank you aunty for sending this lovely picture of the candle a little gift from me and sending a beautiful note....it was a pleasure to see you in LA a few days back ...thanks for all your hospitality ... it was lovely to meet you and the Jonas family...missed Priyanka royally as she was travelling...the house looks like a dream ...made some beautiful memories ...lots of love......aunty you are a sweetheart...."
Rituparna Sengupta at Priyanka's LA home.
Rituparna Sengupta posing at Priyanka's home.
Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra and Rituparna Sengupta.
Nick's father, Nick Jonas, Rituparna Sengupta and Madhu Chopra pose for pics.
Madhu Chopra and Rituparna Sengupta.
