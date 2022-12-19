In Photos: Ranbir-Alia Twin in Argentina Jerseys For the FIFA World Cup Final

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinned in Argentina jerseys to support the football team, which eventually won the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. Ranbir, who is a Messi fan, watched the exciting match between Argentina and France with Alia in Mumbai. The two were spotted outside filmmaker Luv Ranjan's house the same day, in their Argentina jerseys. Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of Ranjan's next directorial, Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar, starring him and Shraddha Kapoor.

Besides, several other celebrities, like Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor, were also spotted at Ranjan's house to watch the FIFA World Cup Final.

Take a look at some pictures here.