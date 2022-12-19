In Photos: Ranbir-Alia Twin in Argentina Jerseys For the FIFA World Cup Final

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Ranbir-Alia Twin in Argentina Jerseys For the FIFA World Cup Final

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt watched the FIFA World Cup Final at filmmaker Luv Ranjan's house.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor don Argentina jerseys to support the football team.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinned in Argentina jerseys to support the football team, which eventually won the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. Ranbir, who is a Messi fan, watched the exciting match between Argentina and France with Alia in Mumbai. The two were spotted outside filmmaker Luv Ranjan's house the same day, in their Argentina jerseys. Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of Ranjan's next directorial, Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar, starring him and Shraddha Kapoor.

Besides, several other celebrities, like Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor, were also spotted at Ranjan's house to watch the FIFA World Cup Final.

Take a look at some pictures here.

Ranbir Kapoor arrives at Luv Ranjan's house.

Alia Bhatt sports an Argentina jersey to watch the FIFA World Cup Final at Luv Ranjan's house.

Arjun Kapoor also arrives at Luv Ranjan's house to watch the match.

Rajkummar Rao arrives at Luv Ranjan's house.

