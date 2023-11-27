In Photos: Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads at the 2023 F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi

Priyanka Chopra joined the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Priyanka Chopra joined the Formula 1 Grand Prix, held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, 26 November. The actor was joined by the likes of Hollywood A-listers like Jason Statham, Naomi Campbell, Chris Hemsworth, and Orlando Bloom at the racing event.
Priyanka made a stylish statement with her fashion choices in a black and pink thigh-high slit dress.
Priyanka Chopra joined the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Priyanka made a fashion statement with her pink and black dress at the event.
Priyanka paired her outfit with dark shades.
Priyanka made a fashion statement with her pink and black dress at the event.
Priyanka Chopra with Orlando Bloom at the event.
The actor also met Roberto Boccafogli.
Priyanka Chopra with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell, and other celebrities at the F1 Grand Prix.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)