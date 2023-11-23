Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Priyanka Chopra Gets a Warm Welcome In New York From Kal Penn, Jay Sean; See pic

Priyanka Chopra Gets a Warm Welcome In New York From Kal Penn, Jay Sean; See pic

Priyanka Chopra is currently in New York.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Priyanka Chopra Gets a Warm Welcome In New York From Kal Penn, Jay Sean. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Priyanka Chopra Gets a Warm Welcome In New York From Kal Penn, Jay Sean.&nbsp;</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Priyanka Chopra got a warm welcome in New York, on Wednesday, 22 November. Priyanka's manager Anjula Acharia shared a couple of pictures with the actor as they hung out with their NRI friends and Kelly Ripa.

Her manager wrote, "We had such a warm and wonderful night hosting our girl @priyankachopra being in town with friends and family ♥️ @humaabedin @kellyripa @instasuelos @kalpenn @sarita__choudhury @jaysean @tharanatalie @furhan_ahmad."

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Jay Sean commented, “Such a lovely night! Thankyou @anjula_acharia @furhan_ahmad.” Never Have I Ever star Poorna Jagganathan was ‘Very j (jealous)’ so have missed out on the party. Anjula suggested that she should move to NYC. Kelly wrote, “Now that was a good night! Thank you @anjula_acharia and @furhan_ahmad for the dazzling time. Welcome back @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka will be seen next with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State.

Also ReadPriyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Speaks About Mistakes She Made as a Parent

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT