Here's What Priyanka Chopra Has to Say About Her Short-Lived Music Career

Actor Priyanka Chopra opened up about her music career
(Photo: Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview on 1 March opened up about her short-lived music career. She spoke about the kind of hectic lives musicians lead and how that's precisely why she couldn't make it big in the music industry. She also opened up about watching her musician husband, Nick Jonas perform live.
Priyanka said in an interview with People:
"It's definitely not for the weak-hearted," Priyanka told People. She added, "The tour wife thing, it was the first time I was doing it for the Happiness Begins Tour and it was fun. I love, love, love them (Jonas Brothers featuring Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas) on stage. They're an incredible experience when you watch them live and I don't get enough of it," she added.
Priyanka's next project is titled Citadel. The release of the trailer which was supposed to happen on 1 March has been postponed. The spy-thriller series is scheduled to premiere on 28 April.
