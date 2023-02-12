In Photos: Newlyweds Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Return to Mumbai

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Newlyweds Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Return to Mumbai

Kiara and Sidharth will host a wedding reception in Mumbai for their industry friends on 12 February.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra return to Mumbai.

A week after their wedding festivities in Jaisalmer and Delhi, newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra returned to Mumbai on Saturday, 11 February. The couple will host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for their industry friends on 12 February. The Shershaah co-stars posed outside their Mumbai residence for the paparazzi and distributed sweets among them.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on 7 February.

Here, take a look at the photos:

Newlyweds Kiara and Sidharth arrive in Mumbai.

Kiara looked stunning in a yellow suit, while Sidharth complimented her look in a white kurta.

Kiara and Sidharth share a cute moment.

Kiara and Sidharth can't take their eyes off each other.

Kiara and Sidharth pose outside their Mumbai residence.

